Radio spot production of the United Service Organizations Mobile Manwich for MCAS Iwakuni units. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Angelina Sara)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 22:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68202
|Filename:
|2201/DOD_108754587.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Spots
|Location:
|IWAKUNI , YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobile Manwich Radio Spot, by LCpl Angelina Sara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
