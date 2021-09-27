Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobile Manwich Radio Spot

    IWAKUNI , YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.27.2021

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Angelina Sara 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Radio spot production of the United Service Organizations Mobile Manwich for MCAS Iwakuni units. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Angelina Sara)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 22:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68202
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108754587.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2021
    Genre Spots
    Location: IWAKUNI , YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobile Manwich Radio Spot, by LCpl Angelina Sara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Service Members
    USO
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Mobile Manwich

