Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVAIR AIRWaves podcast: COVID-19 Mythbusters

    NAVAIR AIRWaves podcast: COVID-19 Mythbusters

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2021

    Audio by Steven Kays and Mikel Lauren Proulx

    Naval Air Systems Command

    There's a lot of information out there about the COVID-19 vaccines. On this episode of the AIRWaves podcast, we sit down with Cmdr. Matthew Doubrava, Branch Head of the Aeromedical Monitoring and Analysis Human Systems Engineering Department at NAWCAD, to separate COVID-19 facts from myths and give you the information you need to keep family, friends and coworkers safe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 14:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68120
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108752106.mp3
    Length: 00:35:09
    Composer Visual Information
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVAIR AIRWaves podcast: COVID-19 Mythbusters, by Steven Kays and Mikel Lauren Proulx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVAIR
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT