    Interview with 82nd TRW Commander Brig. Gen. Lyle K. Drew

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2021

    Audio by John Ingle and Michelle Martin

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Interview with 82nd TRW Commander Brig. Gen. Lyle K. Drew to discuss leadership style, expectations of the wing under his leadership and planning for the future of the Air Force's largest technical training wing.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 09:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68107
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108751019.mp3
    Length: 00:56:11
    Album Interview with 82nd TRW Commander Brig. Gen. Lyle K. Drew
    Year 2021
    Genre Interview
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with 82nd TRW Commander Brig. Gen. Lyle K. Drew, by John Ingle and Michelle Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    leadership
    expectations
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Brig. Gen. Lyle K. Drew

