A song composed by U.S. Navy Sailors about the experiences in the Navy and in the fleet. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ace Foster/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 14:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68106
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108749024.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Artist
|AM3 Ian Wagner, YN3 Damilola Oriowo, AM3 Myles Bastain, MMFN China German, MMFN terry Brown
|Composer
|MC3 Ace Foster
|Conductor
|MC3 Ace Foster
|Album
|Navy Cypher
|Track #
|1
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Rap
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GB594, by SN Ace Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
