    Frequency Swap Spot for AFN Naples

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.25.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Blackwell 

    AFN Naples

    210825-N-ND356-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 25, 2021) Spot highlighting AFN Naples' frequency swap from 107 FM to 97.3 FM The Eagle. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica O. Blackwell)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 03:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2021
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frequency Swap Spot for AFN Naples, by PO2 Jessica Blackwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Naples
    DMA
    Frequency
    AFN The Eagle
    MC2 Jessica Blackwell
    MC2 Jessica O. Blackwell

