    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Domestic Violence Radio Spot

    Domestic Violence Radio Spot

    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.16.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Blackwell 

    AFN Naples

    Spot highlighting domestic violence resources from 107 The Eagle-AFN Naples. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica O. Blackwell)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 03:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68086
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108748443.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2021
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Domestic Violence Radio Spot, by PO2 Jessica Blackwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Naples
    Italy
    Domestic Violence
    National Domestic Violence

