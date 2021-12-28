Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: Dec 31

    JAPAN

    12.28.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Navy Seabees construct two driveways for Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, Alaska National Guard Delivers Gifts to Remote Villages for 66th Year, and
    Carl Vinson CSG Conducts Holiday Port Call in Guam.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 21:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68081
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108748336.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: Dec 31, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    Guam
    Navy
    Port Call
    Operations Santa Claus

