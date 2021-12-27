Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Your Personnel File - Episode 7: 2021 Year-In-Review and 2022 Expectations

    Your Personnel File - Episode 7: 2021 Year-In-Review and 2022 Expectations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2021

    Audio by Shatara Riis 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command Senior Enlisted Adviser Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony McAdoo shares a Year-In-Review for 2021 and expectations for 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 16:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68079
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108747197.mp3
    Length: 00:19:40
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Your Personnel File - Episode 7: 2021 Year-In-Review and 2022 Expectations, by Shatara Riis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT