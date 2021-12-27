U.S. Army Human Resources Command Senior Enlisted Adviser Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony McAdoo shares a Year-In-Review for 2021 and expectations for 2022.
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 16:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68079
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108747197.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:40
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|8
This work, Your Personnel File - Episode 7: 2021 Year-In-Review and 2022 Expectations, by Shatara Riis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT