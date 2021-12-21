U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Chris Opskar, 133rd Maintenance Group, in St. Paul, Minn., Dec. 21, 2021. Opskar shares stories of being a minor league hockey player to becoming a C-130 Hercules crew chief.
(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 08:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68075
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108746768.mp3
|Length:
|00:52:13
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, Beneath the Wing – Episode 24, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT