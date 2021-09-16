The Hellcast Season 2 Episode 4

210916-N-LI114-2001 ARABIAN SEA (Sept. 16, 2021) This episode of the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan's (CVN 76) podcast, "The Hellcast," features discussions on the drawdown in Afghanistan, how everyone in Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 contributes to the mission and a conversation with a navy diver about their role aboard an aircraft carrier. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of CSG 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)