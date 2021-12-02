Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan's Podcast "The Hellcast"

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.12.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Jarmiolowski 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210212-N-VC236-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 12, 2021) Informational story featured on the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan's (CVN 76) podcast, "The Hellcast," about COVID-19 vaccinations and how to assist the hospital corpsmen in keeping the process running smoothly. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackie Hart)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 05:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan's Podcast "The Hellcast", by PO2 Michael Jarmiolowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Japan
    FDNF
    Vaccine
    ronald reagan
    COVID

