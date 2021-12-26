Pacific Pulse: Dec 28

31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and subordinate units participate in an MEU exercise, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Religious Support Office hosted Operation Happy Holidays, and the U.S. provides $200,000 in typhoon relief efforts to the Philippines.
|12.26.2021
|12.26.2021 23:06
|Newscasts
|68068
|2112/DOD_108746470.mp3
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|2
|1
|1
