Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: Dec 28

    Pacific Pulse: Dec 28

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    12.26.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Media Center - Japan

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and subordinate units participate in an MEU exercise, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Religious Support Office hosted Operation Happy Holidays, and the U.S. provides $200,000 in typhoon relief efforts to the Philippines.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.26.2021
    Date Posted: 12.26.2021 23:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68068
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108746470.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: Dec 28, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Army
    Camp Humphreys
    Operation Happy Holidays
    Pacific Pulse
    Typhoon Odette

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT