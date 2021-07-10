MC2 DiMartino Hosts III MEF Band at AFN Iwakuni

MC2 Taylor DiMartino, assigned to American Forces Network (AFN) Iwakuni, hosts the III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) Band during a special live-music radio performance and interview on AFN Iwakuni's PM Powerplay aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 7, 2021. III MEF Band is based in Okinawa, and travels throughout the Pacific region to perform for service members and their families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)