    MC2 DiMartino Hosts III MEF Band at AFN Iwakuni

    MC2 DiMartino Hosts III MEF Band at AFN Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.07.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    AFN Iwakuni

    MC2 Taylor DiMartino, assigned to American Forces Network (AFN) Iwakuni, hosts the III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) Band during a special live-music radio performance and interview on AFN Iwakuni's PM Powerplay aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 7, 2021. III MEF Band is based in Okinawa, and travels throughout the Pacific region to perform for service members and their families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 02:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:08:34
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MC2 DiMartino Hosts III MEF Band at AFN Iwakuni, by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    III MEF Band
    radio broadcast
    AFN Iwakuni
    AFN Pacific
    AFN-P
    acoustic performance
    live-performance

