MC2 Taylor DiMartino, assigned to American Forces Network (AFN) Iwakuni, hosts the III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) Band during a special live-music radio performance and interview on AFN Iwakuni's PM Powerplay aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 7, 2021. III MEF Band is based in Okinawa, and travels throughout the Pacific region to perform for service members and their families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 02:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68061
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108743284.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:34
|Artist
|III MEF Band
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MC2 DiMartino Hosts III MEF Band at AFN Iwakuni, by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
