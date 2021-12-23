Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spit Fire Podcast - Reflecting and looking forward

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.23.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    332nd AEW leadership, Wing commander, Brig. Gen. Christopher Sage and Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Sean Milligan, take a brief moment to reflect on what the wing has accomplished over the past six months. They also express their gratitude and extend “Happy Holidays” to our Red Tails.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 02:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:18:13
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
