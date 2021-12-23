Spit Fire Podcast - Reflecting and looking forward

332nd AEW leadership, Wing commander, Brig. Gen. Christopher Sage and Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Sean Milligan, take a brief moment to reflect on what the wing has accomplished over the past six months. They also express their gratitude and extend “Happy Holidays” to our Red Tails.