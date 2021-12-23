332nd AEW leadership, Wing commander, Brig. Gen. Christopher Sage and Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Sean Milligan, take a brief moment to reflect on what the wing has accomplished over the past six months. They also express their gratitude and extend “Happy Holidays” to our Red Tails.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 02:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68060
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108743282.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:13
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spit Fire Podcast - Reflecting and looking forward, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT