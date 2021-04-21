WeARtheGuard - Episode 11

In this episode of WeARtheGuard we continue in our series of conversations with Commanders in the Arkansas National Guard.



This week, we are speaking with Lt. Col. Bettye Dufour. When Lt. Col. Dufour sat down with WeARtheGuard, she was serving as the commander of the 777th Aviation Support Battalion, 77th Theater Aviation Brigade.



“Making a difference has always been one of my big motivators," said Lt. Col. Dufour. “As both a person and a leader.”



You can listen/subscribe to our podcasts on



Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/76NNkcAgAL0yhR6EffJIOe



Apple Podcasts: http://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1557909504



DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/podcast/alpha/W/page/1



Catch us to/from work, in the gym, or whenever you have an opportunity and Thank you for listening.