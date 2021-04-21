Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WeARtheGuard - Episode 11

    WeARtheGuard - Episode 11

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AR, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Audio by 2nd Lt. Charles Davis 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In this episode of WeARtheGuard we continue in our series of conversations with Commanders in the Arkansas National Guard.

    This week, we are speaking with Lt. Col. Bettye Dufour. When Lt. Col. Dufour sat down with WeARtheGuard, she was serving as the commander of the 777th Aviation Support Battalion, 77th Theater Aviation Brigade.

    “Making a difference has always been one of my big motivators," said Lt. Col. Dufour. “As both a person and a leader.”

    You can listen/subscribe to our podcasts on

    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/76NNkcAgAL0yhR6EffJIOe

    Apple Podcasts: http://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1557909504

    DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/podcast/alpha/W/page/1

    Catch us to/from work, in the gym, or whenever you have an opportunity and Thank you for listening.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 15:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68055
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108742747.mp3
    Length: 00:16:53
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: AR, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WeARtheGuard - Episode 11, by 2LT Charles Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    arkansas national guard
    women
    commander
    aviation
    female leaders

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT