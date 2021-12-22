Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Get to Know TRICARE: Understanding the TRICARE For Life Claims Process

    Get to Know TRICARE: Understanding the TRICARE For Life Claims Process

    12.22.2021

    Audio by Quentin Hoffman 

    Military Health System

    Filing a claim through TRICARE For Life? It’s important to know when you need to file them and which common mistakes to avoid.

    Guest: Samantha Drafall, Operational Analyst, Wisconsin Physicians Service – Military and Veterans Health

