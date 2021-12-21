PHONE INTERVIEW (on conference line) - Washington Post Interview with BGens Austin and Watson
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 12:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68033
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108740651.mp3
|Length:
|00:42:52
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PHONE INTERVIEW (on conference line) - Washington Post Interview with BGens Austin and Watson, by Stephanie Beverly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT