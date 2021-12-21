Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: December 21, 2021

    JAPAN

    12.19.2021

    Audio by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, The U.S. Marine Corps and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force completed their largest ever bilateral field training exercise in Japan as Resolute Dragon 21 ended, Task Force 71 and Destroyer Squadron 15 welcomes the first Chaplains to be permanently embarked aboard U.S. Navy Destroyers, and military representatives from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and U.S. Pacific Air Forces met virtually with People’s Republic of China.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2021
    Date Posted: 12.19.2021 21:23
    Location: JP
    TAGS

    china
    navy
    air force
    indopacific
    pacific pulse

