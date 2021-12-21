Pacific Pulse: December 21, 2021

On this Pacific Pulse, The U.S. Marine Corps and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force completed their largest ever bilateral field training exercise in Japan as Resolute Dragon 21 ended, Task Force 71 and Destroyer Squadron 15 welcomes the first Chaplains to be permanently embarked aboard U.S. Navy Destroyers, and military representatives from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and U.S. Pacific Air Forces met virtually with People’s Republic of China.