Corpstruction - USACE Updates the National Inventory of Dams Interview Rebecca Ragon

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently updated its National Inventory of Dams database and website.
The updated site features user-friendly tools and search capabilities as well as flood maps to enable communities to be prepared for emergencies.
Rebecca Ragon, manages the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers’ National Inventory of Dams program. She joined us to talk about the updates and the NID program.
There are more than 92,000 dams accounted for in the NID, which equates to one dam every 40 square miles. About 70 percent of dams are managed or regulated by states while six percent of dams are regulated by federal agencies.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 15:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68026
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108737252.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:27
|Artist
|Brannen Parrish
|Composer
|Brannen Parrish with Rebecca Ragon
|Album
|Corpstruction Podcast 12
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
