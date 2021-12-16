Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpstruction - USACE Updates the National Inventory of Dams Interview Rebecca Ragon

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently updated its National Inventory of Dams database and website.
    The updated site features user-friendly tools and search capabilities as well as flood maps to enable communities to be prepared for emergencies.
    Rebecca Ragon, manages the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers’ National Inventory of Dams program. She joined us to talk about the updates and the NID program.
    There are more than 92,000 dams accounted for in the NID, which equates to one dam every 40 square miles. About 70 percent of dams are managed or regulated by states while six percent of dams are regulated by federal agencies.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 15:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68026
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108737252.mp3
    Length: 00:29:27
    Artist Brannen Parrish
    Composer Brannen Parrish with Rebecca Ragon
    Album Corpstruction Podcast 12
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpstruction - USACE Updates the National Inventory of Dams Interview Rebecca Ragon, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

