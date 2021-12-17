Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: Toys for Tots 2021

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Every year, Marines assist in gathering and distributing toys to children. The Toys for Tots foundation has been helping to collect and distribute toys to children during the holidays since 1947. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 12:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68024
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108736979.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2021
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: Toys for Tots 2021, by LCpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    toys for tots
    Christmas
    Giving
    DMAMAMM
    DMAPROD
    USMCnews

