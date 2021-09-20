Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 54. Mental Health After Afghanistan with Major Levi Cole

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 54. Mental Health After Afghanistan with Major Levi Cole

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Audio by Capt. Charlton Hedden 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    This past August, the world watched as Kabul, Afghanistan fell into Taliban control. Among those watching were the 775,000 U.S. service members who were deployed to Afghanistan at least once in their career. For many of those men and women, watching the events in Afghanistan brought back memories that spurred them to seek mental-health treatment.

    Dr. Levi Cole is an Air Force clinical psychologist, and in this interview he discusses the surge in mental-health treatment after the events in Afghanistan in 2021, as well as other phenomena affecting the wellbeing of Airmen. He shares his insight into effective coping, treatment, and relationship strategies both for individuals and the units to which they belong.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 14:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68023
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108736945.mp3
    Length: 00:43:33
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 54. Mental Health After Afghanistan with Major Levi Cole, by Capt. Charlton Hedden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    Veterans
    Military
    Afghanistan
    PTSD
    Air Force Judge Advocate General

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT