The Marne Report

On this week's edition of The Marne Report we sit down with our Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Directorate of Emergency Services command team to discuss holiday gate hours, morning commutes and POV parking options. They've got some great info you'll definitely want to hear. Check it out on iTunes and Spotify today!