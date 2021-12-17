On this week's edition of The Marne Report we sit down with our Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Directorate of Emergency Services command team to discuss holiday gate hours, morning commutes and POV parking options. They've got some great info you'll definitely want to hear. Check it out on iTunes and Spotify today!
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 11:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68021
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108736426.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:07
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS
