    Air Force Radio News 15 December 2021

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Garrett Hess 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's Story: Innovating Cancer Treatment With Dental Technology

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 14:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68000
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108731483.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 14

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 15 December 2021, by A1C Garrett Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    Treatment
    cancer
    Keesler AFB
    therapeutic
    radiation
    AF
    Air Force
    equipment
    USAF
    dental
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    design
    innovation
    FS
    bolus

