    Security Forces Assitance Brigade (SFAB) in Djibouti, Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    11.10.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Katelynn Moeller 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    The Security Force Assistance Brigades (SFAB) are specialized units with the core mission to conduct training, advising, assisting, enabling and accompanying operations with allied and partner nations. Soldiers in SFABs are highly trained, and among the top tactical leaders in the Army. SSgt Katie Moeller tells us how the 2nd SFAB out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is helping to strengthen partnerships and advise counterparts in Djibouti, Africa.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 07:01
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    This work, Security Forces Assitance Brigade (SFAB) in Djibouti, Africa, by SSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    CJTF-HOA
    SFAB

