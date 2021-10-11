Security Forces Assitance Brigade (SFAB) in Djibouti, Africa

The Security Force Assistance Brigades (SFAB) are specialized units with the core mission to conduct training, advising, assisting, enabling and accompanying operations with allied and partner nations. Soldiers in SFABs are highly trained, and among the top tactical leaders in the Army. SSgt Katie Moeller tells us how the 2nd SFAB out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is helping to strengthen partnerships and advise counterparts in Djibouti, Africa.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 07:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
