Hope in the Trenches - Sn1Ep6 - Lt. Col. Mittelbach

In this episode, Chaplain (Lt. Col) Scott interviewed Lt. Col. Tannins Mittelbach from the Oregon Army National Guard and discussed the high operation tempo of the Oregon National Guard in domestic operations in the past year. The episode recording happened before the Oregon National Guard Hospital Support mission named internally Operation Reassurance, where Mittelbach served as the Deputy Commander and the latter the Commander.



(U.S. Army National Guard audio engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)