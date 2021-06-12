In the latest episode of Tactical Edge, Chief Master Sergeant Timothy White, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of Air Force Reserve, Pentagon, Washington D.C., and Command Chief Master Sergeant of Air Force Reserve Command, discusses an array of topics including EPR's, developmental boards and the future of enlisted development with Fourth Air Force, Command Chief Master Sergeant Cynthia Villa.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2021 01:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67982
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108724459.mp3
|Length:
|00:53:53
|Composer
|Perry Covington
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th AF Podcast EP 12, by Shevonne Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT