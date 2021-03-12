AFN Incirlik Afternoon Show Spot 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67959" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The team at American Forces Network Incirlik invites base personnel to tune-in to the AFN Incirlik Afternoon Show, Dec. 9, 2021 at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The afternoon show, aired daily from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., provides Team Titan with fun and engaging segments including odd news, movie news, trivia and more. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)