Today's Story: Hurricane Hunters Wrap up a Busy Year.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2021 13:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67934
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108711780.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Artist
|Defense Media Activity - Air Force
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|11
This work, Air Force Radio News 03 December 2021, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT