On this week's edition of The Marne Report we sit down with Beau from DPTMS to chat about the upcoming Integrated Installation Exercise that will take place Dec. 6-10. While it's only a test of our Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield emergency response capabilities, it's important to keep a few things in mind as we head into the week. For details, take a listen now on iTunes or Spotify!
