Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chevrons - Ep 007 - Three Airmen and a Guardian walk into a podcast

    Chevrons - Ep 007 - Three Airmen and a Guardian walk into a podcast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2021

    Audio by Timothy Sandland and Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Hirl, Command Chief of the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, and U.S. Space Force Sgt. D’Andre Floyd, a non-commissioned officer in charge of the standardization and evaluation shop at the 6th Space Warning Squadron on Cape Cod Space Force Station, discussed enlisted professional development, the qualities and attributes they look for in their peers and leaders, and culture as they each move forward in their new positions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2021
    Date Posted: 12.03.2021 07:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67928
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108711348.mp3
    Length: 00:45:10
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chevrons - Ep 007 - Three Airmen and a Guardian walk into a podcast, by Timothy Sandland and A1C Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Space Force

    TAGS

    6SWS
    102 IW
    Chevrons
    Enlisted Professional development
    space force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT