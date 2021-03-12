Chevrons - Ep 007 - Three Airmen and a Guardian walk into a podcast

Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Hirl, Command Chief of the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, and U.S. Space Force Sgt. D’Andre Floyd, a non-commissioned officer in charge of the standardization and evaluation shop at the 6th Space Warning Squadron on Cape Cod Space Force Station, discussed enlisted professional development, the qualities and attributes they look for in their peers and leaders, and culture as they each move forward in their new positions.