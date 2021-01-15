Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordan KirkJohnson, American Forces Network (AFN) Sigonella, talks about the accomplishments of the Tuskegee Airmen, as part of a Black History month series Jan. 15, 2021. Black History Month reflects on the history, progress, richness, and diversity of African American achievements. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordan J KirkJohnson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2021 05:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67921
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108708207.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SICILY, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sigonella Black History Month Series 1/4, by PO1 Jordan KirkJohnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT