    Sigonella Black History Month Series 1/4

    Sigonella Black History Month Series 1/4

    SICILY, ITALY

    01.15.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Jordan KirkJohnson 

    AFN Sigonella

    Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordan KirkJohnson, American Forces Network (AFN) Sigonella, talks about the accomplishments of the Tuskegee Airmen, as part of a Black History month series Jan. 15, 2021. Black History Month reflects on the history, progress, richness, and diversity of African American achievements. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordan J KirkJohnson/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.02.2021 05:04
    Location: SICILY, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sigonella Black History Month Series 1/4, by PO1 Jordan KirkJohnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black History Month
    AFN Sigonella
    KirkJohnson

