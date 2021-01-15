210305-N-NM917-1001

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Children from Naval Air Station Sigonella’s School Age Care talk about the Month of the Military March 5, 2021. The Month of the Military Child, which is April of every year, recognizes military kids for their sacrifice and the important role military children play in the armed forces community. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordan J KirkJohnson/Released)