    SICILY, ITALY

    01.15.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Jordan KirkJohnson 

    AFN Sigonella

    Children from Naval Air Station Sigonella’s School Age Care talk about the Month of the Military March 5, 2021. The Month of the Military Child, which is April of every year, recognizes military kids for their sacrifice and the important role military children play in the armed forces community. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordan J KirkJohnson/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.02.2021 05:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SICILY, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210305-N-NM917-1001, by PO1 Jordan KirkJohnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black History Month
    AFN Sigonella
    KirkJohnson

