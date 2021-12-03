Pacific Pulse: December 3, 2021

Coming up on this Pacific Pulse: Bangladesh navy and U.S. military personnel begin the 27th annual Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training maritime exercise, task force 70 Commander and staff conducts flag talks with leadership from the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, and Military Sealift Command’s replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn conducts replenishments At Sea.
