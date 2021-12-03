Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: December 3, 2021

    Pacific Pulse: December 3, 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    12.02.2021

    Audio by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    Coming up on this Pacific Pulse: Bangladesh navy and U.S. military personnel begin the 27th annual Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training maritime exercise, task force 70 Commander and staff conducts flag talks with leadership from the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, and Military Sealift Command’s replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn conducts replenishments At Sea.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2021
    Date Posted: 12.02.2021 00:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67914
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108708040.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: December 3, 2021, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    japan
    navy
    pacific pulse
    indopacom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT