    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 4: Marathon Team

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    On this week's Your NH Guard, 1st Sgt. "Fast Eddie" Clements, NHNG marathon team coordinator and four-time All Guard athlete, discusses his running journey and lofty goals for the state squad.

