Dr. Alexis Lewis of the National Science Foundation, Dr. Benji Maruyama of the Air Force Research Laboratory, and Dr. Eric Stach of the University of Pennsylvania join the podcast to discuss autonomous research and how open-source software can enable scientists to expedite research.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2021 16:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67885
|Filename:
|2111/DOD_108701967.mp3
|Length:
|00:44:30
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, Lab Life - Episode 58: Autonomous Research Revolution, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT