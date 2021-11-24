Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lab Life - Episode 58: Autonomous Research Revolution

    Lab Life - Episode 58: Autonomous Research Revolution

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.24.2021

    Audio by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Dr. Alexis Lewis of the National Science Foundation, Dr. Benji Maruyama of the Air Force Research Laboratory, and Dr. Eric Stach of the University of Pennsylvania join the podcast to discuss autonomous research and how open-source software can enable scientists to expedite research.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2021
    Date Posted: 11.24.2021 16:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67885
    Filename: 2111/DOD_108701967.mp3
    Length: 00:44:30
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lab Life - Episode 58: Autonomous Research Revolution, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Science
    AFRL
    NSF
    Air Force Research Lab
    Lab Life
    Lab Life Podcast
    LabLife

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT