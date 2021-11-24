The Instructor’s Kit Bag- Episode 5: A Teacher, Developer, and an Instructor Walk into a Classroom

Having discussed Bloom’s taxonomy and the domains of learning in previous episodes, we arrive to the question: now what? In this episode of the Instructor’s Kit Bag, we have three perspectives to answer that question. Listen in as a teacher, a developer, and an instructor discuss how to use Bloom’s Taxonomy in building a lesson plan and how to adapt the Virginia Standards of Learning into utilizing the domains of learning.