    The Instructor’s Kit Bag- Episode 5: A Teacher, Developer, and an Instructor Walk into a Classroom

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2021

    Audio by Nathaniel Ball 

    ALU - Army Logistics University

    Having discussed Bloom’s taxonomy and the domains of learning in previous episodes, we arrive to the question: now what? In this episode of the Instructor’s Kit Bag, we have three perspectives to answer that question. Listen in as a teacher, a developer, and an instructor discuss how to use Bloom’s Taxonomy in building a lesson plan and how to adapt the Virginia Standards of Learning into utilizing the domains of learning.

    This work, The Instructor’s Kit Bag- Episode 5: A Teacher, Developer, and an Instructor Walk into a Classroom, by Nathaniel Ball, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    teaching
    podcast
    education

