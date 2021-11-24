Pvt. 1st Class Jessica Heilman-Pittman, AFN, speaks with Sgt. 1st Class Hollis Hall and Warrant Officer 1 Smith John-Louis, from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade 'Talon' Dining Facility to discuss Thanksgiving in the 2nd Infantry Division Nov. 24.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2021 00:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
This work, Warrior Wednesday - Food Service Leaders speak Thanksgiving, by SSG Cody Harding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
