    Warrior Wednesday - Food Service Leaders speak Thanksgiving

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    11.24.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Cody Harding 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Pvt. 1st Class Jessica Heilman-Pittman, AFN, speaks with Sgt. 1st Class Hollis Hall and Warrant Officer 1 Smith John-Louis, from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade 'Talon' Dining Facility to discuss Thanksgiving in the 2nd Infantry Division Nov. 24.

    Date Taken: 11.24.2021
    Date Posted: 11.24.2021 00:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:08:06
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Wednesday - Food Service Leaders speak Thanksgiving, by SSG Cody Harding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    2ID
    Thanksgiving
    Army
    2CAB

