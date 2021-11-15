In this episode of Tactical Edge, special guest Lt. Gen S. Clinton Hinote, USAF, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategy, Integration, and Requirements discusses the current Secretary of the Air Force's priorities and National Security Strategy, with Maj. Gen Jeffrey Pennington, Commander, 4 AF.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2021 10:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67858
|Filename:
|2111/DOD_108699017.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:01
|Composer
|Perry Covington
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th AF Podcast EP 1, by Shevonne Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
