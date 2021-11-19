In November we observe National Native American Heritage Month, acknowledging the accomplishment and service of Native Americans to the United States. For resources and help with organizing observances, visit defenseculture.mil. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Sixto Castro)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2021 11:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67856
|Filename:
|2111/DOD_108698813.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AMM Episode 358: Native American Heritage Month, by LCpl Sixto Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT