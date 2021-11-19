Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMM Episode 358: Native American Heritage Month

    UNITED STATES

    11.19.2021

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Sixto Castro 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    In November we observe National Native American Heritage Month, acknowledging the accomplishment and service of Native Americans to the United States. For resources and help with organizing observances, visit defenseculture.mil. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Sixto Castro)

    This work, AMM Episode 358: Native American Heritage Month, by LCpl Sixto Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Native American Heritage Month
    Navajo Code Talker
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD
    NAHM
    USMCNews

