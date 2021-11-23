Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indo-Pacific Affairs Podcast - Episode 4

    Indo-Pacific Affairs Podcast - Episode 4

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2021

    Audio by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Brought to you by the Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs and the Consortium of Indo-Pacific Researchers, this round table discussion, "The Fall of Afghanistan," features Dr. monish tourangbam; Col Wayne Straw, USAF; COL Patrick Budjenska, US Army; Sher Jan Ahmadzai; and Anvesh Jain, with event coordinator, Achala Gunasekara-Rockwell, PhD. The original intent of this event was to highlight journal articles tackling the topic of #Afghanistan. Unfortunately, the events of the past few weeks have radically altered the focus, which will instead turn to what the future holds for Afghanistan in the wake of its collapse and the resurgence of the #Taliban. We have brought together a very diverse group of scholars, including international academicians, military officers with real-world experience in the theater, and a former official in the Karzai administration.

    Date Taken: 11.23.2021
    Date Posted: 11.23.2021 07:47
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Taliban
    withdrawal
    Pakistan
    India
    Afghanistan
    ISIS-K

