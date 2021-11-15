Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your Personnel File - Episode 6: Enlisted Promotions

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2021

    Audio by Master Sgt. LaTonya Kelly 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command's "Your Personnel File" Episode 6 podcast features Sgt. Maj. Ramell J. Boyd, Promotions and Evaluations Branch SGM.
    SGM Boyd discusses new changes with enlisted promotions, order of merit list (OML) and temporary promotions.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2021
    Date Posted: 11.22.2021 16:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67850
    Filename: 2111/DOD_108697412.mp3
    Length: 00:09:20
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 417
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 19

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Your Personnel File - Episode 6: Enlisted Promotions, by MSG LaTonya Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    noncommissioned officers
    NCOs
    HRC
    enlisted promotions
    temporary promotions

