U.S. Army Human Resources Command's "Your Personnel File" Episode 6 podcast features Sgt. Maj. Ramell J. Boyd, Promotions and Evaluations Branch SGM.
SGM Boyd discusses new changes with enlisted promotions, order of merit list (OML) and temporary promotions.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2021 16:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67850
|Filename:
|2111/DOD_108697412.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:20
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|417
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|19
This work, Your Personnel File - Episode 6: Enlisted Promotions, by MSG LaTonya Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT