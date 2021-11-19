Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 80 Child and Youth Service

    KS, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2021

    Audio by Thomas Reust 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    In honor of Military Family Appreciation Month, this episode brings you an overview of the services available to military families. From childcare to a liaison to assist with the challenges of transferring to a new school, CYS has resources to smooth the process.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2021
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 80 Child and Youth Service, by Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #MilitaryFamily #CYS

