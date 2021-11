Marine Minute - Thanksgiving Safety

I’M LANCE CORPORAL HAILEY MUSIC WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.

THANKSGIVING IS A TIME TO GATHER WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY, BUT ALSO A TIME TO DO IT SAFELY.

ACCORDING TO THE AMERICAN RED CROSS, HOUSE FIRES CLAIM SEVEN LIVES EVERY DAY IN THE UNITED STATES AND COOKING IS THE NUMBER ONE CAUSE.

AS YOU ENJOY THIS HOLIDAY,

NEVER LEAVE COOKING FOOD UNATTENDED AND MAKE SURE TO TEST YOUR SMOKE ALARMS, SOMETHING THAT SHOULD BE DONE MONTHLY.

ALSO, RECOGNIZE THAT COVID-19 IS STILL A SERIOUS PROBLEM. ACCORDING TO THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION, THE U.S. IS CURRENTLY AT A HIGH LEVEL OF COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION.

HERE ARE SOME STEPS YOU CAN TAKE TO PROTECT YOURSELF AND OTHERS DURING THIS HOLIDAY.

WASH YOUR HANDS FREQENTLY. IF YOU ARE SICK OR HAVE COVID-19 SYMPTOMS, DO NOT HOST OR ATTEND HOLIDAY GATHERINGS AND AVOID CROWDED OR POORLY VENTILATED SPACES.

DO YOUR PART TO HAVE A SAFE AND HEALTHY HOLIDAY.

THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE, FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.