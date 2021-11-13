Marne Week kicks off today with the Hunter Army Airfield Fall Concert featuring Chris Janson! Wondering what else Marne Week has in store? Check out this week's edition of the Marne Report podcast. Available now on iTunes & Spotify!
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2021 10:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67789
|Filename:
|2111/DOD_108682752.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:32
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
