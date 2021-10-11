Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: 246th Marine Corps Birthday

    Marine Minute: 246th Marine Corps Birthday

    11.10.2021

    Audio by Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Marines around the world celebrate the 246th Marine Corps Birthday during the month of November. On Nov. 10, 1775 a resolution established the Continental Marines and marked the birth date of the United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2021
    Date Posted: 11.10.2021 14:35
    This work, Marine Minute: 246th Marine Corps Birthday, by Cpl Mellizza Bonjoc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps Birthday
    Nov. 10
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    HAPPYBIRTHDAYMARINES

