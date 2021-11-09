On this Pacific Pulse, Japan Air Self-Defense Force practice tactical flights at Yokota Air Base, Bangladesh 2021 Disaster Response Exercise and Exchange, and USS America and JS Ise train off the coast of Kyushu.
This work, Pacific Pulse: November 9, 2021, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
