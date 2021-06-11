The Marne Report

The Spouse EmPOWermentCon is right around the corner on Nov. 9-10. We've got all the details thanks to our friends from ACS and DHR! Check out this week's edition of The Marne Report to hear all about it-- then head over to home.army.mil/stewart to register. You won't want to miss this awesome event!