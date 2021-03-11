Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Get to Know TRICARE: Understanding TRICARE For Life Provider Types

    Get to Know TRICARE: Understanding TRICARE For Life Provider Types

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.03.2021

    Audio by Tom Neeley 

    Military Health System

    Are you a TRICARE For Life beneficiary who’s looking for a provider? Check out this episode to learn about provider types and which ones can save you money. Guest: Anne Breslin, TRICARE For Life Program Manager, Defense Health Agency.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2021
    Date Posted: 11.03.2021 16:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67729
    Filename: 2111/DOD_108663992.mp3
    Length: 00:15:30
    Artist Military Health System
    Composer TRICARE For Life 101
    Album Understanding TRICARE For Life Provider Types
    Track # 3
    Year 2021
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 28

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get to Know TRICARE: Understanding TRICARE For Life Provider Types, by Tom Neeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRICARE
    Medicare

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT