Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Kunsan-Wolfpack Radio News 10-01-21

    AFN Kunsan-Wolfpack Radio News 10-01-21

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu 

    AFN Kunsan

    AFN Kunsan radio news on a Chief n’ Buddy leadership growth discussion and investing for success with your Airman Family Readiness Center. (Department of Defense radio news by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 11.02.2021 00:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67702
    Filename: 2111/DOD_108661049.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan-Wolfpack Radio News 10-01-21, by SrA Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Leadership

    Growth

    Investing

    Financial Readiness

    Chief n' Buddy

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Growth
    Investing
    Financial Readiness
    Airman Family Readiness Center
    Chief n' Buddy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT