Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Kunsan-Wolfpack Radio News 09-30-21

    AFN Kunsan-Wolfpack Radio News 09-30-21

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.30.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu 

    AFN Kunsan

    AFN Kunsan radio news on a critical joint training opportunity known as “Teak Knife” and the importance of suicide awareness month. (Department of Defense radio news by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 11.02.2021 00:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67701
    Filename: 2111/DOD_108661048.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan-Wolfpack Radio News 09-30-21, by SrA Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Kunsan Air Base

    Mental Health

    Joint Training

    Suicide Awareness

    Teak Knife

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    Mental Health
    8th Fighter Wing
    Joint Training
    Suicide Awareness
    Teak Knife

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT